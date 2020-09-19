The Davenport Companies Induct Four Into ’15-Year Club’

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The Davenport Companies inducted four new members into their 15-Year Club on Monday, September 14.

The honor recognized a decade-and-a-half of service to the South Yarmouth-based company.

The Davenport Companies began the tradition 15 years after they were incorporated in 1956 and have held the celebration annually.

The 2020 team members inducted into the 15-Year Club include: Company President Paul Rumul, Red Jacket Beach Resort Housekeeping Team Member Priscilla Phillips, Cape Cod Fence Co. Salesperson Jeff Carr, and Davenport Rentals Maintenance Team Member Bob Hersey.

“The team members at all our businesses represent the backbone of our success through the decades as a Cape Cod-based company,” said DeWitt Davenport, CEO of The Davenport Companies.

Longevity among team members across all their businesses over the decades has been a hallmark of The Davenport Companies for more than 60 years.

“It’s an honor to recognize the dedication and strong work ethic of our 15-Year Club members. We thank them for their service and wish them even more success with us in the years ahead,” said Davenport.

The Davenport Companies is a fourth-generation family-owned company that employs over 1,300 people at more than a dozen companies throughout New England and beyond, including commercial and residential real estate, senior living, construction, resort hotels, fencing, storage facilities and other service businesses.