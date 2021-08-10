Gasp Fundraiser Returning in September

BARNSTABLE – The annual fundraising event “The Gasp” will be held virtually from September 5 to September 11.

Riders will have seven days to complete 55 miles of biking, and miles will be tracked using an honor system.

The registration fee is $25 per rider. Riders must raise a minimum of $250.

First time charitable riders can sign up for $250 with no fundraising minimum. There is a limit of 100 first time charitable riders.

The Gasp raised over $95,000 towards local nonprofits in 2020.

This year’s beneficiaries include Barnstable Charitable Foundation, CHAMP Homes, Community Development Partnership, Cotuit Center For the Arts, Latham Centers, and WE CAN.

Checks and cash donations an be made out to the Barnstable Charitable Foundation. Checks can be mailed to The Gasp, 55 Elm Ave Hyannis, MA 02601.

Donations can also be dropped off in person at the Greater Hyannis Chamber of Commerce at 55 Elm Ave in Hyannis.

For more information, contact marty@hyannis.com or go to The Gasp website.

BY SEAN ELLERTSON, CAPECOD.COM NEWSCENTER