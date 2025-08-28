The invasive spotted lanternfly is spreading in Massachusetts

BOSTON – The Mass Department of Agricultural Resources is informing the public that the spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect, has now been confirmed in over fifty cities and towns across the state.

No reports have been made so far from the Cape and Islands.

Spotted lanternflies don’t sting or bite. They feed on the sap of over one-hundred different types of plants. They can kill grapevines and small tree saplings, but generally pose minor risks to mature trees.

The MA DAR says the most noticeable impact is the sticky residue known as honeydew that they produce while feeding, which can be an inconvenience for outdoor activities including agritourism.

“With populations of spotted lanternfly expanding, we expect that more residents will start to see SLF activity at home or where they work,” said Commissioner Ashley Randle. “Because MDAR has limited resources for management, the agency is focusing on slowing the spread of this pest in areas where agriculture is most at risk, as well as locations where there are businesses at risk of accidentally spreading SLF to new areas.”

The DAR has published a management guide for homeowners on its website.