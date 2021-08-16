The Latest: Biden Says Afghan Collapse Faster Than Expected

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is acknowledging that the collapse of the Afghan government occurred much faster than his administration expected.

The president says in Monday’s remarks at the White House, “The truth is this did unfold more quickly than we had anticipated.”

Afghanistan erupted into disarray as the Taliban swept across the country in recent days, taking the capital of Kabul this weekend as the United States has been attempting to withdraw its forces, diplomats, allies and Afghans who worked with the coalition over the course of the 20 year war.

Yet the president says that the rapid end of the Afghan government only vindicates his choice to end the war.

Biden says, “American troops cannot and should not be fighting the war, and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves.”

The Associated Press