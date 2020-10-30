MASSACHUSETTS- Finally some good news for 2020 just in time for the Holiday season, fast food giant McDonald’s has announced the return of the ‘McRib’ Sandwich. And this time, it’s going nationwide!

For the first time in nearly ten years, the fast food chain is making the historic sandwich available for a limited time at all of its over 14,000 US locations when goes back on the menu December 2nd.

In the past few years, the McRib was sold at only certain restaurants.

Described as “saucy, tangy, tender and shamelessly delicious,” fast food staple, the McRib first appeared on menus in the mid 1990’s.

The sandwich is comprised of a boneless pork patty, shaped like a rack of ribs and smothered in a smoky barbecue sauce.

Recent reports have led to the assumption that the sandwich would return to the menu when a McDonald’s social media manager tweeted their lament about being overwhelmed with questions about the sandwich, sparking a viral conversation among competing brands.

McDonald’s currently runs over 200 locations here in Massachusetts.