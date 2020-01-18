“Think Like It’s 1620” Campaign Announced

YARMOUTH PORT – CARE for the Cape and Islands, through its Take Care Cape Cod initiative, is announcing the establishment of the “Think Like It’s 1620” challenge.

Take Care Cape Cod, which was announced last year at the CARE About a Clean Cape and Islands Summit, is a messaging campaign that looks to inform residents of the area about the importance of keeping our environment clean in a lighthearted manner, according to CARE Director Jill Talladay.

“So, in connection with the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims,” Talladay said, “we thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to think about what did it look like when the Pilgrims were here, how pristine it was and how things have changed?'”

Through the Think Like It’s 1620 challenge, CARE is inviting Cape and Islands residents to commit 16 minutes and 20 seconds to cleanup time each month, pledge a monthly $16.20 donation, or provide a combination of each.

“It’s a year-long program, and if we all work together and contribute in that manner, I think we can really make a difference,” Talladay said.

Donated funds will be used for things such as water bottle filling and dog waste stations, as well as cigarette butt collectors. The installation of a water bottle filling station at the Pilgrim Monument and Museum in Provincetown is already planned.