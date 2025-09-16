Thirwood Place to host community forum highlighting elder fraud

Click to print (Opens in new window)

SOUTH YARMOUTH – Thirwood Place in South Yarmouth is preparing to host “Outsmart the Scammers,” a forum to educate and protect senior citizens from elder fraud and exploitation on Friday, September 26, at 2 pm.

According to experts, scams targeting seniors are on the rise, and preparedness is key to avoid falling victim to scammers.

Nathaniel Tarlow from financial services firm Edward Jones will discuss warning signs and real-life examples of people who were taken advantage of by scams and highlight available resources and potential steps to protect victims or those at risk of fraud.

Interested residents can register for the event by clicking here or dialing 508-760-6531.

Seats are limited and subject to availability.