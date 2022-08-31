You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled

Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled

August 31, 2022

FALMOUTH – A popular community event won’t be happening this year at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds.

Officials released a statement that this fall’s Harvest Festival has been cancelled.

“While we were looking forward to hosting, our board of directors deemed that this would be the most prudent course of action for the Fairgrounds,” the statement said.

The festival was cancelled due to low staffing levels as well as not having enough volunteers.

The event was scheduled to take place on Saturday October, 1st and Sunday, October 2nd.

The Cape Cod Fairgrounds said they are hoping for the festival to return in 2023.  

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About Brian Engles

Brian Engles is a longtime local of the Cape. He studied Film & TV at Boston University and in addition to his role at Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, he also works as a music instructor and records original songs.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 