Cape Cod Fairgrounds Harvest Festival Cancelled

FALMOUTH – A popular community event won’t be happening this year at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds.

Officials released a statement that this fall’s Harvest Festival has been cancelled.

“While we were looking forward to hosting, our board of directors deemed that this would be the most prudent course of action for the Fairgrounds,” the statement said.

The festival was cancelled due to low staffing levels as well as not having enough volunteers.

The event was scheduled to take place on Saturday October, 1st and Sunday, October 2nd.

The Cape Cod Fairgrounds said they are hoping for the festival to return in 2023.

