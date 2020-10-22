Thousands Tune In for Virtual Wellfleet OysterFest

WELLFLEET – Thousands tuned into this year’s Wellfleet OysterFest, which was recently held virtually from the Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater.

Following the coronavirus outbreak, planners of the event from Wellfleet Shellfish Promotion and Tasting (SPAT) had to find a new way to continue the tradition that has taken place for the past 19 years and to highlight the work that is being done within the local industry.

“It uses the funds generated by the event to advance our mission: to ensure that Wellfleet’s rich shellfishing traditions, history, and–most importantly–our famous oyster survive and thrive forever,” host of the event Jodi Birchall said.

The latest edition featured oyster shucking workshops, music, and the signature shuck-off contest.

Birchall highlighted efforts that SPAT and the local shellfishing industry as a whole have made to ensure that the industry stayed strong over the past few months, while also giving back to the community.

One of those actions taken by SPAT was to buy oysters from local sources before donating them to those in need.

“We are a tight knit community full of innovation and support,” Birchall said, “and that was never more apparent than how we all came together during this year’s pandemic.”

A replay of the event can be found on YouTube by clicking here.