Three sea turtles released in West Dennis in what may be the final release of the summer

WEST DENNIS – As the sea turtle release season nears its end, New England Aquarium staff and volunteers on Thursday released three sea turtles into Nantucket Sound from West Dennis Beach.

With the release of the green sea turtle “Cassandra”, and the Kemp’s ridley sea turtles “Gelos” and “Gaia,” only two turtles remain in treatment of the 518 sea turtles treated at Quincy’s Sea Turtle Hospital this past cold stunning season.

The two who remain may require ongoing secondary treatment at another facility to ensure a full recovery.

As is the case with many rehabilitated turtles, “Cassandra” was satellite tagged to collect post-release information on turtle behavior and survivorship.

“As we say goodbye to the remaining sea turtles in our care, we are proud of the incredible work of our staff, interns, and volunteers who have dedicated themselves to ensuring these animals make it back to their ocean home,” said Adam Kennedy, Director of Rescue and Rehabilitation at the New England Aquarium.

The rest and relief will be short lived, as after a brief respite staff and volunteers will look ahead to November and prepare to walk the beaches of Cape Cod Bay in search of turtles in need.