Ticket Bought in Illinois Wins Historic Mega Millions Jackpot

July 30, 2022

CHICAGO (AP) — Someone has beaten the odds and won the estimated $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

A lottery official says there is one winning ticket and it was purchased at a store in the Chicago suburb of Des Plaines.

The winning numbers drawn Friday night are: 13-36-45-57-67, with a Mega Ball of 14. The jackpot is the nation’s third-largest lottery prize.

It grew so large because no one had matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.

The $1.28 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years.

Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing was an estimated $747.2 million.

BY DON BABWIN, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. 

