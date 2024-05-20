Tickets Now Available For Cape League’s 2024 All-Star Game

FALMOUTH – Tickets are now on sale for this year’s edition of the Cape Cod Baseball League’s Annual All-Star Game, to be held at Falmouth’s Guv Fuller Field on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at 6:05 p.m.

The event, presented by Milton CAT, will start at 1:30 p.m., featuring a full day of family-friendly activities in the home of the Falmouth Commodores, including a fan festival with sponsor giveaways, and an All-Star autograph session, headlined by the Home Run Derby at 4 p.m. and the All-Star game itself.

The All-Star Game is the top event in the Cape League Season, which kicks off on Saturday, June 15 and continues through early August with a 40-game calendar leading up to a three-round postseason.

“Every year, the Cape League sets out to raise the bar higher from a fan experience standpoint at our All-Star Game,” said Cape Cod Baseball League President Andrew Lang.

“Planning is already well underway for this year’s event and we’re grateful for the support of a fantastic partner in Milton CAT and the collaboration of the Falmouth Commodores to help us deliver on that goal,” he said.

This year is the first time the game has been played at Guv Fuller Field since 2003, and its eighth time hosting overall, dating back to 1966.

Last year’s event drew over 6,000 fans to Harwich’s Whitehouse Field.

Tickets are $10 and are available online and in person on the day of the game.

Fans under 12 will receive free admittance.