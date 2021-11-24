‘Tis The Season For Giving Returns To Benefit AID’s Support Group

PROVINCETOWN – ‘Tis the Season For Giving – A benefit for AIDS Support Group of Cape Cod” is returning for its thirteenth year on Friday, December 3 at 8 pm at the Post Office Café & Cabaret in Provincetown.

The annual fundraiser takes place during “Holly Folly,” Provincetown’s annual LGBTQ+ holiday theme festival, which features holiday markets, music events and more.

The benefit will donate 100% of funds raised to the AIDS Support Group Of Cape Cod, which delivers a range of services for people living with HIV, including medical case management, transportation, housing assistance, and food & nutrition programs.

The event will feature a number of entertainers from Provincetown, Cape Cod and beyond such as Anita Cocktail and Abby Cummings.

Seating is limited due to social distancing measures, and tickets must be purchased in advance.

To purchase tickets, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter