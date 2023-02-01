You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Tom Brady Retires at 45, Insisting This Time It’s ‘For Good’

Tom Brady Retires at 45, Insisting This Time It’s ‘For Good’

February 1, 2023

Photo courtesy of Jeffrey Beall, Creative Commons license

TAMPA, FL (AP) – Tom Brady has announced his retirement.

Brady won a record seven Super Bowls, six for New England and one with Tampa Bay.

Brady is the most successful quarterback in National Football League (NFL) history and one of the greatest athletes in team sports. He has won three NFL MVP awards, has been a first-team All-Pro three times, and was selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times.

He posted the announcement on social media in a brief video lasting just under one minute. He says this time it’s for good.

He briefly retired after the 2021 season but wound up coming back for one more year.

He retires at age 45, the owner of numerous passing records in an unprecedented 23-year career.

From The Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 