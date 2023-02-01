Tom Brady Retires at 45, Insisting This Time It’s ‘For Good’

TAMPA, FL (AP) – Tom Brady has announced his retirement.
Brady won a record seven Super Bowls, six for New England and one with Tampa Bay.
Brady is the most successful quarterback in National Football League (NFL) history and one of the greatest athletes in team sports. He has won three NFL MVP awards, has been a first-team All-Pro three times, and was selected to the Pro Bowl 15 times.
He posted the announcement on social media in a brief video lasting just under one minute. He says this time it’s for good.
Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023
He briefly retired after the 2021 season but wound up coming back for one more year.
He retires at age 45, the owner of numerous passing records in an unprecedented 23-year career.
From The Associated Press