Tony Shepley to Receive Visionary Award from Cape and Islands United Way

CENTERVILLE – The Cape and Islands United Way announced that Tony Shepley will be receiving the inaugural Visionary Award to be presented at the Best Night of the Year Gala in June.

This new award will be presented each year at the organization’s signature fundraising event, recognizing an individual who “doesn’t see things as they are, but what they could be,” said President and CEO of the Cape and Islands United Way, Mark Skala.

“Anyone who knows Tony knows he is a visionary, not only in business but in philanthropy,” Skala added.

“He sees how things could be to improve the lives of people in our communities and he puts his time, talent, and treasure toward that end. We can’t think of anyone better to be the first recipient of this first award.”

Shepley and wife, Lorraine, have been major supporters of the Cape and Islands United Way personally as well as through their company, Shepley Wood Products.

But their commitment to the community extends far beyond the work and support of the United Way, supporting many causes including Housing Assistance Corp, Calmer Choice, and Habitat for Humanity, among others.

Shepley said he is honored and humbled to accept this award.

This year’s Best Night will be on Sunday, June 28th, at a new location, The Pelhma House Resort on the water in Dennisport, starting at 6 p.m.

Best Night features food from restaurants all across Cape Cod, includes live and silent auctions, and musical entertainment will be provided by the Grab Brothers.

To learn more about Best Night of the Year, visit Capeandislandsuw.org.