Community Health Center of Cape Cod Gets Top Ranking

December 22, 2020

MASHPEE – The Health Resource Service Administration has included the Community Health Center of Cape Cod in the top 10% of health centers across the United States.

The center has now been named on this list, which praises the best centers for overall clinical care, for the second consecutive year.

HRSA also recognized the Community Health Center’s advancements in health IT, reduction in health disparities, and more.

HRSA reviews health centers that care for nearly 30 million patients across the country.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


