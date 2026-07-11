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Bicyclist injured in collision with utility pole in Provincetown

July 11, 2026

PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was injured after reportedly colliding with a utility pole on Bradford Street at Pleasant St. sometime after 6:30 PM Saturday. A MedFlight helicopter was not immediately available so the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

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