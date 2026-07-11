PROVINCETOWN – A bicyclist was injured after reportedly colliding with a utility pole on Bradford Street at Pleasant St. sometime after 6:30 PM Saturday. A MedFlight helicopter was not immediately available so the victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
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Bicyclist injured in collision with utility pole in Provincetown
July 11, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Provincetown