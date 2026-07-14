Breaking: Fire breaks out at Cape Crossroads Condos closing Route 132 in Hyannis





HYANNIS – A fire broke out on the Route 132 side of the Cape Crossroads Condos at 800 Bearses Way in Hyannis shortly after 8 AM Tuesday. Iyannough Road (Route 132) had to be closed for a time due to hoses and apparatus in the street. The roadway had reopened by 8:45 AM but delays were still possible in the area. No injuries were reported and firefighters were able to contain the blaze to one unit. The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN.

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CWN archives November 26th, 2001:

4-ALARM FIRE RIPS THROUGH HYANNIS CONDO COMPLEX

DOZENS HOMELESS BY WORST FIRE IN SIX YEARS, FAULTY HEATER BLAMED

HYANNIS – A four-alarm fire raged through the Cape Crossroads condo complex at 800 Bearse’s Way in Hyannis early this morning. The blaze was reported shortly after 3 AM and flames were shooting through the roof when firefighters arrived. About a half dozen units were destroyed and many others damaged in the sprawling complex. The Red Cross is now assisting dozens of families displaced by the fire. Firefighters from every mid and upper cape departments went either to the scene or to cover other fire stations. Miraculously only a couple of people were treated for smoke inhalation. Damage was estimated at $800,000 but could exceed $1,000,000. Late this after noon fire officials determined a faulty heater ventilation system in a bathroom was responsible for the inferno. That unit had worn out and overheated. Similar heaters in undamaged units will have to be replaced. By daylight the extent of the devastation was evident. The fire got up in the attic and quickly extended the length of the building shooting an estimated 50 feet into the air and threatening to spread to other units if not for the valiant efforts of firefighters to control it. The Red Cross is providing temporary shelter for those displaced.

CWN archives April 4th, 2017

Hyannis firefighters respond to blaze at Cape Crossroads condo complex

HYANNIS – Hyannis fire reports they were dispatched for an automatic fire alarm at the Cape Crossroads condos at 800 Bearses Way Tuesday morning around 1:50 a.m.. Upon arrival crews found nothing obvious for the alarm from the exterior. After further investigation the Lieutenant on Engine 826 reported very high temperatures in one of the apartments. Thermal imaging equipment quickly helped locate the hidden fire in the ceiling. A working fire assignment was struck and crews immediately went to work. Damage was minimized due to the quick response of all companies.

All occupants safely exited the apartment building without injury. The fire was knocked down and an extensive overhaul operation continued for some time until all the hot spots were under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the American Red Cross is assisting the effected tenants with housing.

Mutual aid from Barnstable, Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills and Yarmouth FDs provided Hyannis with station coverage.