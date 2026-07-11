Motorcyclist critically injured in collision with second motorcycle on Route 6 in Sandwich

SANDWICH – A traffic crash involving a two motorcycles was reported on Route 6 eastbound in Sandwich about 11:45 AM Saturday. According to reports bystanders were performing CPR on a victim before rescuers arrived. Sandwich Paramedics rushed the victim to Cape Cod Hospital. Eastbound traffic completely blocked for a time before the left lane was reopened at the scene. The backup could be seen on the traffic camera at the large rest area. The Mass State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS) will investigate the cause of the crash.