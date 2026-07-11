You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Motorcyclist critically injured in collision with second motorcycle on Route 6 in Sandwich

Motorcyclist critically injured in collision with second motorcycle on Route 6 in Sandwich

July 11, 2026

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN

SANDWICH – A traffic crash involving a two motorcycles was reported on Route 6 eastbound in Sandwich about 11:45 AM Saturday. According to reports bystanders were performing CPR on a victim before rescuers arrived. Sandwich Paramedics rushed the victim to Cape Cod Hospital. Eastbound traffic completely blocked for a time before the left lane was reopened at the scene. The backup could be seen on the traffic camera at the large rest area. The Mass State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS) will investigate the cause of the crash.

MassDOT/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With:

CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 