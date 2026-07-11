Dehumidifier blamed for overnight basement fire in Harwich



HARWICH – From Harwich Fire: A 9-1-1 call to the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Communication Center was received at 11:58 PM on Friday July 10th. The caller reported smoke alarms going off and a odor of smoke in the carriage house. Caller also indicated there was a slight haze of smoke on the first floor.

Harwich Fire was dispatched to the address, along with Chatham Fire, Dennis Fire and Brewster Fire as part of our Automatic Response agreement.

On arrival the occupants were in the driveway, and an odor of smoke was present. One of the occupants opened the basement bulkhead door and heavy black smoke was observed coming from the basement.

A working fire assignment was requested, bringing an additional Engine from Dennis, an Ambulance from Yarmouth to the scene, and providing station coverage for the Harwich stations from Orleans, Eastham and Hyannis.

The fire, a dehumidifier, was quickly knocked down and there was no extension in basement. Much of the Mutual aid was released by 12:20 AM.

Firefighters remained on scene clearing the smoke from the structure until 1:00 AM.

There were no injuries to the occupants or firefighters.

The Harwich Fire Department would like to remind residents and visitors about the importance of properly operating smoke alarms. The importance of maintaining and testing your smoke alarms cannot be overstated. The outcome from this fire would have been much different if there had been a delay in alerting the occupants.

Photos by Harwich Fire/CWN