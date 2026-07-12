Environmental Police sedate, relocate black bear in Bourne

BOURNE – From Bourne Police: Over the past few days, Bourne Police and Bourne’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) have been monitoring reports of a black bear around the Buzzards Bay Area of Bourne. On July 12, 2026, around 7:30 am, Bourne Police Dispatch received reports that the bear had made its way into Bourne Scenic Park. DNR and Officers responded and monitored the movements of the bear. Officers observed the bear go back into the woods without issue. Due to the proximity of the bear to a heavily populated area, Massachusetts Environmental Police responded.

Later in the day, Massachusetts Environmental Police made the determination to sedate the bear and relocate it to a safer location. Bourne Police assisted the Environmental Police with this. The bear was removed without incident. For further information, please contact the Environmental State Police.

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This is not the first bear to make it onto Cape Cod. CWN cameras were there exclusively on June 8th, 2012 when a black bear made it to Provincetown and was spotted on High Pole Hill near the Pilgrim Monument. Mass Environmental Police sedated that bear also and relocated it to western Massachusetts:

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