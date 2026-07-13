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Fire breaks out at Provincetown residence

July 13, 2026

PROVINCETOWN – A fire was reported at the “Standish House” at 453 Commercial Street near Bangs Street in Provincetown shortly after 7 PM Monday. The homeowner was able to put most of the fire in a 2nd floor bedroom out but firefighters had to pull up part of the floor to make sure it was completely extinguished. No injuries were reported. Traffic was diverted off that section of Commercial Street in the East End. Further details were not immediately available.

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