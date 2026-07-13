PROVINCETOWN – A fire was reported at the “Standish House” at 453 Commercial Street near Bangs Street in Provincetown shortly after 7 PM Monday. The homeowner was able to put most of the fire in a 2nd floor bedroom out but firefighters had to pull up part of the floor to make sure it was completely extinguished. No injuries were reported. Traffic was diverted off that section of Commercial Street in the East End. Further details were not immediately available.
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Fire breaks out at Provincetown residence
July 13, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Provincetown