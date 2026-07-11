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Fire breaks out in Dennis residence

July 11, 2026

DENNIS – Fire broke out in a home in Dennis shortly after 5 PM Saturday. The fire on Morris Road reportedly started in a clothes dryer and extended into the basement. There were no reports of injuries. The fire was knocked down but the house did suffer smoke damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

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