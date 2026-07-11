DENNIS – Fire broke out in a home in Dennis shortly after 5 PM Saturday. The fire on Morris Road reportedly started in a clothes dryer and extended into the basement. There were no reports of injuries. The fire was knocked down but the house did suffer smoke damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out in Dennis residence
Fire breaks out in Dennis residence
July 11, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Dennis