HYANNIS – The Hyannis fireboat responded to a report of a vessel that struck a rock in the harbor about 5:40 PM Saturday. After an inspection it was determined the 28-foot craft was not taking on water and was able to use one engine to continue into port with the fireboat escorting them. No injuries were reported.
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Hyannis fireboat responds to vessel that struck rock in the harbor
July 11, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Barnstable, Hyannis