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Hyannis fireboat responds to vessel that struck rock in the harbor

July 11, 2026

HYANNIS – The Hyannis fireboat responded to a report of a vessel that struck a rock in the harbor about 5:40 PM Saturday. After an inspection it was determined the 28-foot craft was not taking on water and was able to use one engine to continue into port with the fireboat escorting them. No injuries were reported.

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