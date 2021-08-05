Nantucket Enacts Indoor Mask Mandate

NANTUCKET – The Nantucket Board of Health has implemented an indoor mask mandate for the island community in response to surging case numbers of COVID-19 across the region.

When indoors in public settings, residents are required to wear a face covering effective immediately.

The board cited the delta variant’s more transmissible nature and ability to infect vaccinated individuals as reasons to take the precautions.

Capacity limits and social-distancing requirements have been left untouched by the board, which said that they may revisit the issues at a later date.

Board members had been considering a blanket reduction to 75 percent capacity for businesses in light of the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases on the island.

The new mandate is also in-line with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends that all persons wear masks while indoors — regardless of vaccination status.