Nantucket Enacts Indoor Mask Mandate

August 5, 2021

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

NANTUCKET – The Nantucket Board of Health has implemented an indoor mask mandate for the island community in response to surging case numbers of COVID-19 across the region. 

When indoors in public settings, residents are required to wear a face covering effective immediately.

The board cited the delta variant’s more transmissible nature and ability to infect vaccinated individuals as reasons to take the precautions.

Capacity limits and social-distancing requirements have been left untouched by the board, which said that they may revisit the issues at a later date.

Board members had been considering a blanket reduction to 75 percent capacity for businesses in light of the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases on the island.

The new mandate is also in-line with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends that all persons wear masks while indoors — regardless of vaccination status.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


