FALMOUTH – Two-vehicles collided at Brick Kiln Road and Sandwich Road in Falmouth about 10 AM Sunday. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. Falmouth Police are investigating.
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No serious injuries reported after two-vehicle crash in Falmouth
July 12, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Falmouth