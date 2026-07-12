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No serious injuries reported after two-vehicle crash in Falmouth

July 12, 2026

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

FALMOUTH – Two-vehicles collided at Brick Kiln Road and Sandwich Road in Falmouth about 10 AM Sunday. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. Falmouth Police are investigating.

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