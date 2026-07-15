Provincetown Fire issues reminders, cautions after busy Monday

PROVINCETOWN – From Provincetown Fire: On Monday, July 13, the fire department had one of those busy Mondays—with 15 calls total: fire and medical. Of the 15 calls, 5 were actual fire calls.

5 Actual Fires:

3 mulch fires with extension to fences and vegetation

1 structure fire

1 outside garbage fire (approximately 2 feet from a structure {above})

The Provincetown Fire Department and our mutual aid partners’ response helped mitigate significant property loss. Thank you, Truro, Wellfleet, Eastham, and Orleans FD.

Squad 4 (Call Firefighters) and the daytime firefighters at Johnson Street were on scene first and provided the first initial attack, especially since 4 of the fires were in close proximity to the Johnson Street station. Thank you, Group 4 and Squad 4.

The two most significant fires occurred during the 5–7 PM period and were back-to-back, with crews having to overcome the challenge of not rehabbing the fire engines.

Kudos to the fire call response: both to the call firefighters and the career firefighters who are working together to protect Provincetown: one mission, one fire department.

As always, Provincetown—thank you for your support. Your fire department is always “working”.

Safety Reminder:

-Please do not discard cigarettes inappropriately.

-Monitor lithium-ion charging products and anything electrical while charging- unplug when charging is complete.

-Never discard any product used for ignition near or in anything combustible. Treat them as hazardous products.