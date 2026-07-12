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Three people evaluated after boat crash in Centerville

July 11, 2026

CENTERVILLE – Three people were evaluated but appeared to have escaped serious injuries after a reported boat crash in Centerville. Officials responded to the Wequaquet Lake Yacht Club shortly after 10 PM Saturday. Both vessels were able to make it back to the dock. Further details were not immediately available.

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