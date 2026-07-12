CENTERVILLE – Three people were evaluated but appeared to have escaped serious injuries after a reported boat crash in Centerville. Officials responded to the Wequaquet Lake Yacht Club shortly after 10 PM Saturday. Both vessels were able to make it back to the dock. Further details were not immediately available.
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Three people evaluated after boat crash in Centerville
July 11, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Barnstable, Centerville