HARWICH – Multiple people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Harwich shortly before 11 AM Wednesday. Harwich and Brewster ambulances along with a Provincetown ambulance returning from the hospital along with Chatham and an Orleans ambulances assisted with patient transport. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening. Traffic was reported at s standstill at the crash scene westbound before the Route 124 exit. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Multiple people injured, traffic stalled after traffic crash on Route 6 in Harwich
July 15, 2026