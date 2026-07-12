Vehicle crashes though fence, takes out fire hydrant on Main Street in Hyannis





HYANNIS – A pickup truck reportedly crashed through a fence and sheared off a fire hydarant around 6:45 PM Sunday. The crash happened at 447 Main Street, the Cape Cod Inn/Duck Inn Pub. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, a second was treated and released at the scene. The Hyannis Water Department was called to tend to the hydrant. The collision is under investigation by Barnstable Police. Further details were not immediately available.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN