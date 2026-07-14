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Wellfleet Fire Department Quickly Contains Overnight Brush Fire; Residents Reminded to Properly Dispose of Fireplace Ashes

July 14, 2026


WELLFLEETFrom Wellfleet Fire: The Wellfleet Fire Department responded overnight to a reported brush fire that threatened a nearby residence.

Upon arrival, firefighters found an approximately 15-foot by 30-foot brush fire that had already extended to a home and beneath an exterior deck. Crews acted quickly to contain and extinguish the fire, preventing it from spreading further and minimizing damage to the residence.

The fire was brought under control in a short period of time, and no injuries were reported.

The Wellfleet Fire Department would like to remind all residents that ashes from fireplaces, wood stoves, and outdoor fire pits can remain hot enough to ignite combustible materials for several days. Ashes should always be placed in a metal container with a tight-fitting lid, stored outdoors on a non-combustible surface, and kept well away from homes, decks, garages, and other combustible materials until they have completely cooled.

Proper disposal of ashes is a simple but important step in preventing accidental fires and protecting lives and property.

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