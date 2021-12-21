Tourism Grants Provided for Yarmouth Events, Organizations

YARMOUTH – A group of events and organizations based in Yarmouth have been given funding through the town’s Tourism Grant Program.

The grants from the Yarmouth Community and Economic Development Committee, which are funded through a slice of the local rooms and meals tax, will be used to help boost the town’s tourism industry.

The following organizations and events received funding, according to the grant program’s web page:

-Seaside Festival: $25,000

-Cape Cod St. Patrick’s Day Parade: $24,000

-Cape Cod Pirate Festival: $24,000

-Cultural Center of Cape Cod: $17,500

-Y-D Red Sox: $10,000

-Yarmouth New Church: $5,000

-Taylor-Bray Farm: $4,440