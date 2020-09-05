Town Crier of Provincetown Retires

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Town Crier Kenneth Lonergan has retired from the position after 13 years of serving the community.

Lonergan’s last day was on September 6, over a decade after having started working for the Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum in 2007.

As Town Crier, Lonergan spoke with visitors about Provincetown’s culture and history as well as the details of the Mayflower Compact and the Mayflower Pilgrims who signed it.

He would also take part in parades and photo-ops with guests in the town.

“Ken has been such a great ambassador for the Provincetown Chamber of Commerce and for the entire Provincetown community. He is irreplaceable and we want to wish him a happy retirement,” said Provincetown Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Radu Luca.

Lonergan is credited with coining the saying “All is well in Provincetown because you’re here!” and was the protagonist of the documentary and profile piece “Because You’re Here” that showed at the Provincetown International Film Festival in 2017

Luca said that there has not yet been a proposal to replace Lonergan, however a plan may be made in early 2021.

“We’re very proud of Ken and his work and we’d like to thank him again for his service of 13 years,” said Luca.