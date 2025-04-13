Town Meeting Voters Approve Provincetown Housing, Safety Initiatives

PROVINCETOWN – Residents of Provincetown gathered Monday for the Annual Town Meeting, with hundreds present at the Auditorium at Town Hall.

During the session, voters acted on 47 Town Warrant Articles addressing a range of topics.

Voters approved an expansion of the town’s Fire Department Staff, upping it to 24 full-time positions for enhanced year-round fire and EMS coverage.

The town also approved $7.5 million in capital improvement projects, including public safety funding for replacing police and public works vehicles and a new ambulance.

Capital improvement funds will also go to infrastructure improvements at MacMillan Pier and coastal flood mitigation.

Housing was also a prominent issue, with voters approving the construction of thirty deed-restricted homeownership units at below-market prices at the site of the former police station, as well as 13 deed-restricted year-round rentals and 28 dormitory-style rooms for seasonal workers at The Barracks.

Provincetown became the first community in the state to accept the Seasonal Community Designation established by the Affordable Homes Act, creating new opportunities for bond applications to address housing. and approved the Planning Board’s recommendations for the Mixed-Use Overlay District to support housing opportunities in mixed-use properties.

A non-binding resolution directing the Select Board to convert all publicly accessible municipal restrooms to meet gender-inclusive standards was also approved.

“As has been the case for the last several years, housing remains a top priority for the Select Board, Town Manager, and our voters,” said Select Board Chair David Abramson.

“With the support of Town Meeting,” he said, “we’re continuing to make meaningful progress in this critical area, while also investing in public safety, capital projects, and initiatives that promote the safety and inclusion of everyone who lives, works, and visits Provincetown.”