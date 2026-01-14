You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Town of Barnstable has moved to a new web address

January 14, 2026

HYANNIS – The Town of Barnstable has announced a new domain name for its website.

Officials say the new name, Barnstable.gov, will be more efficient for people looking to access the town’s website.

“Only organizations that have been vetted and apply for can get a .gov domain. It’s a more authoritative domain because only government entities can get it,” said James Benoit, Town of Barnstable Information Technology Director. 

The domain name townofbarnstable.us will automatically redirect to Barnstable.gov. When visiting the Town website, you will see the new address shown in your web browser’s address bar. Please update any bookmarks that you have to reflect the new domain name.

