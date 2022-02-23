You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Barnstable Seeks Public Input on Hazard Management Plan

February 23, 2022

 

BARNSTABLE – The Town of Barnstable has opened a public comment period to discuss planned updates to the town’s Hazard Mitigation Plan.

The HMP seeks to canvas the town’s vulnerability to natural hazards such as hurricanes, winter storms, earthquakes, coastal flooding and erosion, drought, and dam failure.

The assessment will identify properties and areas at risk of exposure to such events and identify mitigation strategies to safeguard local inhabitants, resources and infrastructure moving forward.

All input will be used to prepare a corresponding implementation plan which will incorporate the defined actions and priorities in town policy moving forward.

The draft will be presented to the Town Planning Board at a regularly scheduled meeting, followed by a presentation to the Town Council for formal adoption.

The document must be updated every 5 years for the town to remain eligible for FEMA funding.

To view the plan or learn more, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

