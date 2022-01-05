Town Of Dennis Issuing Dog Licenses To Residents Through End Of Month

DENNIS – The Dennis Town Clerk’s office recently announced that it has issued over 500 dog licenses as the Town continues to license its resident’s canines through January 31, 2022.

The Town of Dennis requires licensing for all dogs six months or older.

Licenses for neutered and spayed dogs cost $5, while owners of non-neutered and spayed dogs will be charged $20.

Owners with five or more dogs will need to acquire a kennel license.

Licenses are valid from January 1 through December 31 of each year, with license renewals required at the beginning of each year.

Available options for license applications include online registration, application by mail, or in person via the drop box located at town hall.

Mail orders require a copy of a valid rabies certificate, current name and address, and a check made payable to the Town of Dennis in a self-addressed stamped envelope.

Those licensed on or beyond February 1, 2022 will be subject to a $5 late fee and fines of at least $50.

To register online, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter