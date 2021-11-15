Dennis Launches Wastewater Education Program

DENNIS – The Town of Dennis recently launched an outreach program to educate the public regarding the complex scientific terminology and intricate environmental systems that comprise the town’s ongoing efforts to ensure high water quality.

“Wastewater Wednesday” will provide weekly information about local water quality topics to engage the public in examining the terms, existing efforts, and future aspects of the town’s wastewater endeavors.

“Wastewater Wednesday is intended to be a public education outreach effort by the town of Dennis to engage with more groups and residents about the important work being done and why, but also to simplify the many concepts and terminology around wastewater so residents don’t necessarily need a PhD in Hydrology to understand why this work is so vital, and to make more informed decisions about it,” said Town Administrator Liz Sullivan.

Due to concerns surrounding large public gatherings during the pandemic, the town sought to move their outreach efforts away from conventional public meetings toward online resources where the public already receives much of the town’s communications.

Content from Wastewater Wednesday is geared toward younger families and school aged children with information being shared across Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter as well as the town’s website.

“Wastewater is a multigenerational issue, and it needs a multigenerational voice,” said Sullivan. “We’ve committed to engagement that is shared by everyone involved, and we’re trying to get as much out there as possible across all the different ages.”

In addition to Wastewater Wednesday, the town also recently announced that the Select Board voted to allocate $700,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act funding towards wastewater projects including the hiring of a Wastewater Project Coordinator and the commissioning of a hydrogeological study of wastewater effluence sites to assist with planning and development of wastewater infrastructure.

“Wastewater is really important,” Sullivan said of the topic.

“After all, it is the future generations, our kids and their children who will be enjoying Mayflower Beach long after most of us are gone, and the town is really invested in protecting all our water resources for future generations to come.”

For more information,, click here or visit the town’s website.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter