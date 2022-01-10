Falmouth to Discuss Development Of Inclusive Public Roads And Walkways

FALMOUTH – The Cape Cod Commission and Town of Falmouth will hold a virtual public meeting on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 to discuss the development of a Complete Streets Prioritization Plan to create more equitable and inclusive road infrastructure.

The meeting will outline the goal of the Complete Streets Program, which defines “complete streets” as those accommodating a full range of movement, such as motorists, pedestrians, cyclists and people with disabilities.

The meeting will also draft a priority listing of potential projects including construction of new sidewalks and upgrades to intersections and bicycle routes.

Input will be used to develop a final version of the Complete Streets Prioritization Plan, which will then be submitted to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation as part of the Town’s participation in the program.

Approved projects can receive up to $400,000 in funding from MassDOT.

To join the meeting, click here or dial (929) 205-6099. The meeting ID is 932 6393 2207, if prompted to enter a password, type join.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter