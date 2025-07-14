You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Nantucket announces settlement in connection to last summer’s Vineyard Wind debris incident

July 14, 2025

NANTUCKET – The Town of Nantucket has reached a settlement with GE Vernova for compensation of the losses resulting from last summer’s Vineyard Wind turbine blade failure.

The town says the total amount is $10.5 million.

The July 13th, 2024 incident scattered foam, fiberglass and other debris along Nantucket’s shores, as well as other parts of the Cape and Islands.

The agreement includes the creation of a Community Claims Fund to compensate local businesses for economic harm. 

A statement from the town: “Nantucket thanks GE Vernova for its leadership in resolving this matter and urges affected businesses to review the settlement details and FAQs here.”

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


