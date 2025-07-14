Nantucket announces settlement in connection to last summer’s Vineyard Wind debris incident

NANTUCKET – The Town of Nantucket has reached a settlement with GE Vernova for compensation of the losses resulting from last summer’s Vineyard Wind turbine blade failure.
The town says the total amount is $10.5 million.
The July 13th, 2024 incident scattered foam, fiberglass and other debris along Nantucket’s shores, as well as other parts of the Cape and Islands.
The agreement includes the creation of a Community Claims Fund to compensate local businesses for economic harm.
A statement from the town: “Nantucket thanks GE Vernova for its leadership in resolving this matter and urges affected businesses to review the settlement details and FAQs here.”
By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter