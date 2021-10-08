Town Of Orleans Announces Upcoming Flu Clinic

ORLEANS – The Orleans Board of Health recently announced that they will hold a flu clinic on Monday, October 18, 2021 from 9:30-11:30 AM at the Orleans Department of Public Works facility, in partnership with Cape Cod Healthcare.

Pre-registration is required for the clinic, which is open to Orleans residents aged six months and up.

The DPW is located at 40 Giddiah Road, Orleans.

To register for the clinic, click here. Those who require assistance signing up may call the Orleans Health Department at (508) 240-3700 ext. 2450 or the Orleans Council on Aging at (508) 255-6333.

