Provincetown Receives Million Dollar Grant for Water Main Replacement

Provincetown – Provincetown has been awarded over one million dollars in grant money from the USDA Rural Development program to assist with the costs of the water main replacement project on Shank Painter Road.

A new 12” ductile-iron water main will provide reliable and safe drinking water to residents and businesses on Shank Painter Road from Bradford Street to Route 6 and will ensure that the town’s water infrastructure is up-to-date and functioning properly.

The cost of the project is estimated at over $2 million dollars which means the grant will not cover the entire amount, but will help with a large portion.

“This grant is a significant boost for the water main replacement project on Shank Painter Road,” said Town Manager Alex Morse.

“The Town of Provincetown is committed to ensuring that our infrastructure is safe, reliable, and up-to-date, and we are grateful to the USDA Rural Development for their support and assistance in helping make this project more affordable for our community,” Morse said.

Construction is expected to begin in the late fall of 2023 and will be paused during the 2024 summer season before its anticipated completion in the fall of 2024.

Once the water main replacement is complete, the town will be able to move forward with additional roadway improvements on Shank Painter Road that are currently being planned and designed.

The full project schedule will be available on the town website once finalized.