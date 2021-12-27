Sandwich Among Cape Towns Not Getting At-Home COVID Tests

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich recently announced that it will not be among the 100 communities receiving COVID-19 test kits from the state government.
Governor Charlie Baker had recently announced plans to distribute 2.1 million iHealth Labs over-the-counter at-home rapid antigen tests for residents across the state, as part of a larger nationwide effort by the Biden Administration to distribute 500 million COVID-19 tests as cases rise relating to the easily transmissible Omicron variant.
According to local officials, the town did not meet the low-income criteria necessary to qualify for the funding.
Nearby towns receiving at-home COVID tests includes Yarmouth and Eastham.
