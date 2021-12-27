You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Sandwich Among Cape Towns Not Getting At-Home COVID Tests

Sandwich Among Cape Towns Not Getting At-Home COVID Tests

December 27, 2021

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich recently announced that it will not be among the 100 communities receiving COVID-19 test kits from the state government.

Governor Charlie Baker had recently announced plans to distribute 2.1 million iHealth Labs over-the-counter at-home rapid antigen tests for residents across the state, as part of a larger nationwide effort by the Biden Administration to distribute 500 million COVID-19 tests as cases rise relating to the easily transmissible Omicron variant.

According to local officials, the town did not meet the low-income criteria necessary to qualify for the funding.

Nearby towns receiving at-home COVID tests includes Yarmouth and Eastham.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , ,
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 