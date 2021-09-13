Sandwich Holds Fifth PSA For Delta Variant

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich recently held its fifth PSA regarding the Delta wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with Director of Health David Mason and Fire Chief John Burke speaking on behalf of the Town.

The PSA went over the status of active Covid cases in the town, the availability of COVID boosters and flu vaccines for the upcoming fall season, COVID testing for businesses in town, and safety protocols in relation to the pandemic.

According to Burke, there were 59 active cases at the time of the meeting on September 10, down from a recent high of 100. Hospitalizations due to the virus were in the teens.

“We still have a decent amount of cases, but we aren’t where we were during the peak, which is important,” said Burke.

Burke reported that the Business Employment Assistance Testing (BEAT) initiative to help local businesses test for the virus among their staff has been successful, recently providing free testing for over a dozen businesses.

Mason emphasized the importance of getting tested early to avoid outbreaks in the workplace.

“If they catch it sooner than later, it actually gets it under control a lot sooner. You may lose an employee or two for a time period based on the test results, but if you disregard that, then all of it sudden it becomes overwhelming, and you may have more cases that result in shutting down,” said Mason,

“We’re not asking for insurance information,” said Burke, “we just want to test and make sure you’re okay, and to keep your business open and functional.”

Although allotments of the flu vaccine have not yet arrived, Burke announced that the tentative plan is to designate October as “Flu Shot Month”, with November dedicated to rolling out the COVID booster.

The Human Services building will be used for administering shots, with a mobile option for the handicapped.

The town plans to administer the Moderna vaccine for its vaccine booster program.

Mason also addressed frustrations in the public regarding health protocols in the public and schools, reminding the public that the town is following guidance set forth by the Mass Department of Public Health and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

“Right now there are a number of kids out at the schools, approximately thirty in the system who have been removed because of the protocols in place, and I know there’s parents frustrated with that, but they are following the rules, don’t take your frustration out on them,” said Mason regarding COVID protocols at Sandwich schools.

Burke addressed the state’s decision to remove remote learning as an option for students, noting his disagreement with the decision.

“When you’re in this type of disaster mode, or emergency mode, you want to have options,” said Burke, “The remote option removal surprised me, because I think it leaves you a little short with potential options.“ said Burke, who shared his desire to get them back on the table.

Mason said they would meet with Sandwich Public Schools Superintendent Pamela Gould to outline guidance documents regarding COVID protocols in schools for public reference.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter