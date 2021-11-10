Sandwich To Consider Repealing Plastic Water Bottle Ban

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich will hold a Special Town Meeting on November 15, 2021 at the Sandwich High School at 7:00 pm where voters will revisit a plastic water bottle ban.

The ban on single use plastic water bottles was slated to begin in January 2022.

The town will also vote whether to ban the use of jet-skis on Peters Pond, with supporters citing safety concerns and negative impacts related to coastal erosion and trout stocking efforts.

Peter’s Pond is the only remaining pond in the town that allows the use of jet skis.

Other articles include clarifying language regarding illegal dumping, a decrease to a $455,000 appropriation through use of a grant from the Massachusetts Drinking Water Supply Grant Program, and amendments to protective zoning by-laws.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter