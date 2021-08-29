Wellfleet Board of Health Amends COVID Rules

/

WELLFLEET – The Town of Wellfleet Board of Health recently amended their rules and orders requiring the use of masks and other protective measures, and issued a reminder to citizens to stay up to date on current rules.

The board recommended that all persons who do not reside in the same household maintain a physical distance of six feet when possible and when in a location that is open to the public.

In addition to physical distancing, all persons regardless of vaccination status, including customers and staff working in areas accessible to customers, must wear a cloth face covering that covers their nose and mouth, such as a fabric or surgical mask.

The mask mandate applies whenever indoors on the premises of a business, club, or place of assembly, including but not limited to retail establishments, restaurants, bars, performance venues, social clubs, event spaces, places of religion worship and municipal buildings.

Food service customers may remove face coverings when seated, lodging workers and guests are required to wear face coverings inside hallways and common areas.

The mask mandate also applies to workers and customers in personal service establishments such as nail salons and spas.

Masks are required on public transportation systems.

At outdoor venues and in public it is recommended to wear a mask if social distancing cannot be maintained.

The order does not apply to informal gatherings at private residences in which compensation for use of the property is not given to the owner, or unorganized gatherings in unenclosed, outdoor spaces such as a park, athletic field, or parking lot.

The face covering requirements of the order will be in place until it is rescinded by the board of health.

Face coverings shall not be placed on young children under two years of age, anyone who has trouble breathing, anyone who is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance, or anyone who due to disability is unable to wear a mask.

The order will be enforced by the Wellfleet Health Agent and Assistant Health Agent

First time offenders will receive a written warning. Second time offenders will receive a penalty of $100, third time offenders will be charged $200.

For fourth or subsequent offenses, a penalty of $300 will be applied.

Each day or portion will constitute a separate offense, if more than one offense has been committed, each condition violated will constitute a separate offense.

The board recommended that all eligible persons who are not fully vaccinated to get immunized.

It is recommended that all non-vaccinated wear a face mask in all public areas.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter