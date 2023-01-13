You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Town Offices, Services to Close for MLK Day

Town Offices, Services to Close for MLK Day

January 13, 2023

BARNSTABLE – Multiple town services and offices across Cape Cod & the Islands will be closed on Monday, January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Town offices in places like Barnstable and Dennis will be shut down on MLK Day. Transfer station and waste collection services regionwide will be closed as well; The Dennis Transfer Station will also not be open on Tuesday, January 17.

The Dennis Highlands Golf Course will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the holiday, while the Dennis Pines Golf Course will remain closed for the season.

Residents are advised to check with their towns to check which services will be open or closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


