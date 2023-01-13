Town Offices, Services to Close for MLK Day

BARNSTABLE – Multiple town services and offices across Cape Cod & the Islands will be closed on Monday, January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Town offices in places like Barnstable and Dennis will be shut down on MLK Day. Transfer station and waste collection services regionwide will be closed as well; The Dennis Transfer Station will also not be open on Tuesday, January 17.

The Dennis Highlands Golf Course will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the holiday, while the Dennis Pines Golf Course will remain closed for the season.

Residents are advised to check with their towns to check which services will be open or closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.