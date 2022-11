BARNSTABLE – Many town services across Cape Cod will be closed Friday in honor of Veterans Day.

Closed services include the Transfer Station in Barnstable and Yarmouth as well as transfer station and public library in Dennis.

The Dennis Pines and Highlands Golf Courses will still be open their regular hours from 8 am to 4 pm.

Residents should check with their local town’s office for up-to-date hours of operation.