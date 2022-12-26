Town Services Closed Monday in Observance of Christmas

HYANNIS – With Christmas falling on Sunday this year, many town services are closed across Cape Cod on Monday in observance of the holiday, including transfer stations.

Also included are town offices in Sandwich, Dennis and others.

However, Dennis town golf courses will be open for regular hours.

Post offices are also closed Monday in observance of Christmas, though Priority Mail Express packages will still be delivered.

Residents should check with their towns for the latest schedules of operation.