Brewster Town Voters Approve Sea Camps Plans

May 14, 2024

View of the water from the Sea Camps property. Credit: Town of Brewster

BREWSTER – Brewster voters at Saturday’s town meeting have given the go ahead to tentative plans for the former Sea Camps properties recently acquired by the town.

The 55-acre Bay property and 66-acre Pond property were purchased in 2021.

After 2 hours of discussion focused on how much housing should be on the property, voters approved plans for the pond conserving 56 acres, including walking trails. 10 acres will be used for affordable housing and wastewater treatment.

On the Bay side, voters approved four tennis courts, community gardens, 7 cabins for workforce housing and more.

A new community center could also be set up on the property, with another 8 acres additionally set aside for municipal use at a later date. The effort will require just over $20 million dollars in debt excursions.

